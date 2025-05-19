Trump Challenges Moody's Downgrade

On Monday, the White House expressed its disagreement with Moody's decision to downgrade the U.S. sovereign credit rating, showcasing a rare public dissent involving financial assessments.

President Donald Trump, through his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, emphasized that the downgrade did not reflect a loss of global confidence in the U.S. economy.

Highlighting the resilience and strength of the American financial system, Leavitt assured reporters that international trust remained steadfast, challenging Moody's current assessment.

