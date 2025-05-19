Trump Challenges Moody's Downgrade
The White House, led by President Donald Trump, publicly disagreed with Moody's decision to downgrade the U.S. sovereign credit rating. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt asserted that the global community maintained confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy despite the credit assessment.
On Monday, the White House expressed its disagreement with Moody's decision to downgrade the U.S. sovereign credit rating, showcasing a rare public dissent involving financial assessments.
President Donald Trump, through his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, emphasized that the downgrade did not reflect a loss of global confidence in the U.S. economy.
Highlighting the resilience and strength of the American financial system, Leavitt assured reporters that international trust remained steadfast, challenging Moody's current assessment.
