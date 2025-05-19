Left Menu

TMC's Diplomatic Decision: Aligning or Isolating?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarified that the Trinamool Congress is not boycotting the Centre's diplomatic mission on terror. She emphasized that the party will send representatives once formally requested. Controversy arose when TMC MP Yusuf Pathan allegedly opted out, sparking criticism from the BJP.

Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:00 IST
TMC's Diplomatic Decision: Aligning or Isolating?
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted on Monday that the Trinamool Congress is not boycotting the central government's diplomatic mission against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. She confirmed that TMC representatives would join once a formal invitation is received.

Banerjee emphasized that the Centre should not dictate party representation in such delegations, following controversies over TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's exclusion. The BJP has criticized this development, labeling it unfortunate.

TMC leaders have stated their full support for the central government's anti-terrorism policies but insisted on autonomy in choosing their delegates. The party proposed collaborative deliberations with opposition groups to strengthen the mission's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

