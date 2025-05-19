Republicans Push Forward with Contentious Tax Bill Amidst Internal Divisions

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are pushing to secure the passage of President Donald Trump's extensive tax bill, facing internal party disputes over spending cuts and tax deductions. Despite Moody's decision to downgrade the federal government's credit rating due to growing debt, the party remains focused on advancing the legislation.

In a rare Sunday night session, the House Budget Committee saw the bill move forward as hardline conservatives pressed for more stringent spending cuts in private negotiations. However, the final version remains contentious, as divisions persist over Medicaid cuts and state tax deductibility limits, with a floor vote anticipated later this week.

Nonpartisan analyses predict the bill could add up to $5 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. As Republicans navigate deep spending cuts and extend Trump's 2017 tax reductions, Senate Republicans suggest potential amendments if the bill passes through the House.

