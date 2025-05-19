Left Menu

Tundu Lissu Faces Court in Treason Case Amidst Tense Political Climate

Tanzania's opposition leader Tundu Lissu appeared in court on treason charges, rallying supporters despite rising tensions marked by recent arrests. President Samia Suluhu Hassan warns against foreign interference as rights activists are denied entry. Lissu's party calls for electoral reforms amid concerns over human rights under Hassan's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:03 IST
Tundu Lissu Faces Court in Treason Case Amidst Tense Political Climate
Tundu Lissu

Tanzania's political landscape remains tense as main opposition leader Tundu Lissu appeared in court on treason charges, urging his supporters to remain fearless.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan cautioned foreign rights activists against meddling, following the arrest of Kenyan figures intending to attend the trial.

Lissu's party continues to press for electoral reforms, questioning the ruling party's influence on the democratic process ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025