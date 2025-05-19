Tundu Lissu Faces Court in Treason Case Amidst Tense Political Climate
Tanzania's opposition leader Tundu Lissu appeared in court on treason charges, rallying supporters despite rising tensions marked by recent arrests. President Samia Suluhu Hassan warns against foreign interference as rights activists are denied entry. Lissu's party calls for electoral reforms amid concerns over human rights under Hassan's administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:03 IST
Tanzania's political landscape remains tense as main opposition leader Tundu Lissu appeared in court on treason charges, urging his supporters to remain fearless.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan cautioned foreign rights activists against meddling, following the arrest of Kenyan figures intending to attend the trial.
Lissu's party continues to press for electoral reforms, questioning the ruling party's influence on the democratic process ahead of the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement