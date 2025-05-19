Supreme Court Backs Trump: 350,000 Venezuelans to Lose Protected Status

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to revoke temporary protected status for about 350,000 Venezuelans living in the United States. This controversial move marks another step in Trump's aggressive immigration policy.

Originally granted by the Biden administration, the TPS program offers deportation protection and work permits to migrants from countries in turmoil. However, the Trump administration's legal victory dismantles these protections, sparking widespread concern over economic and humanitarian implications.

Critics, including Judge Edward Chen, have condemned the decision, citing unfounded criminal stereotypes and potential economic losses. Despite the ruling, opposition remains fierce, highlighting the ongoing debate over immigration policy in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)