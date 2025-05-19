Tensions Escalate as Trump's Push for Ukraine Ceasefire Faces Russian Resistance

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in critical discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as America's involvement in the peace process faces growing scrutiny. Donald Trump insists on a quick resolution, hoping to mark an end to Europe's most lethal conflict since World War Two.

Pressure mounts on Trump as European leaders push for robust sanctions against Russia should it uphold its refusal to engage in ceasefire negotiations. Trump, conversing from Washington, juggles calls with key international figures, each pushing varying diplomatic agendas.

Meanwhile, uncertainties persist as doubts linger over Russia's willingness to exit the conflict, and domestic political figures brace for potential shifts in foreign policy that could exclude Ukraine from critical Western support.

(With inputs from agencies.)