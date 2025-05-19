Trump and Putin: Phone Diplomacy Amidst War Frustrations

In a bid to end the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in over two hours of conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Monday, according to White House sources. Reports suggest that despite Trump's growing frustration with the situation, there are still no immediate plans for a ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to work toward a peaceful settlement following his discussion with Trump. Conversations surrounding a truce have been deemed vital, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the significance of previous talks held in Istanbul last week between Russian and Ukrainian officials.

Amid heightened tensions and ongoing negotiations, Trump's attempts at diplomacy face skepticism, particularly from former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, Bridget Brink. Concerns persist regarding Trump's perceived affinity for Putin, which could potentially compromise Ukraine's standing during the peace talks.

