Putin's Peace Proposal: Shaping Future Relations between Russia and Ukraine

After discussions with U.S. President Trump, Putin expressed willingness to work with Ukraine on a peace accord memorandum. European leaders are skeptical about Russia's intentions, fearing a disadvantageous deal for Ukraine. The proposal follows direct talks in Turkey, emphasizing the need to address the conflict's root causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:58 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced readiness to collaborate with Ukraine on a peace accord after a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders discussed the possibility of Moscow working with Kyiv on a memorandum that outlines key aspects of the proposed peace agreement.

Putin emphasized that efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine are progressing positively, following the first in-person talks between Russia and Ukraine since March 2022. However, skepticism remains among European leaders who fear an unfavorable peace deal for Ukraine might be imposed.

While negotiating terms, Putin underlined the importance of addressing the fundamental causes of the crisis. He views the conflict as a significant turning point in Russia's relations with the West, criticizing NATO's expansion as an encroachment on Russia's influence.

