Rallying for the Constitution: Congress' Call to Action

The Congress party organized a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Janjgir-Champa district, Chhattisgarh, to address constitutional concerns in India.

Prominent figures such as Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghel used the platform to voice criticism of the BJP-led central government on issues ranging from military affairs to political harassment.

The event underscored the Congress' stance on recent controversies, including the internationalization of the Kashmir issue and the political implications of the caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)