Supreme Court Allows Termination of TPS for Venezuelans: What It Means

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 350,000 Venezuelans in the United States, following a push by Donald Trump's administration. The TPS program offers deportation relief and work permits for individuals from nations facing extraordinary conditions such as conflict or natural disasters.

Originally established in 1990, TPS can be granted for six to 18 months at a time, with renewals determined by the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary. While Biden expanded protections, Trump's approach aimed to significantly reduce TPS enrollment, affecting various groups.

There are legal challenges against the termination and a bipartisan legislative effort seeking to extend TPS for Venezuelans. As the political and legal battles unfold, the future of many TPS holders hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)