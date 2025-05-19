Left Menu

Supreme Court Allows Termination of TPS for Venezuelans: What It Means

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, affecting about 350,000 individuals. TPS provides deportation relief and work permits. The ruling reflects Trump's broader immigration policy changes. Ongoing legal challenges and bipartisan efforts continue as the future of TPS remains uncertain for many nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 350,000 Venezuelans in the United States, following a push by Donald Trump's administration. The TPS program offers deportation relief and work permits for individuals from nations facing extraordinary conditions such as conflict or natural disasters.

Originally established in 1990, TPS can be granted for six to 18 months at a time, with renewals determined by the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary. While Biden expanded protections, Trump's approach aimed to significantly reduce TPS enrollment, affecting various groups.

There are legal challenges against the termination and a bipartisan legislative effort seeking to extend TPS for Venezuelans. As the political and legal battles unfold, the future of many TPS holders hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

