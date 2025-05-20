Vatican's Potential Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

ROME, May 19 (Reuters) - A statement from U.S. President Donald Trump has kindled hope for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, with the Vatican being floated as a possible venue. Pope Leo XIV, the first American leader of the Catholic Church, is said to have expressed interest in mediating these crucial discussions, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Despite the Vatican's silence on whether the Pope made the offer, European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, have reportedly conveyed their support to Trump following his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Italian government has emphasized its readiness to facilitate contacts to promote peace, aligning with Pope Leo's recent speech advocating for the Vatican's role as a neutral mediator in global conflicts. In a notable statement, Pope Leo stressed the importance of bringing adversaries together to restore global hope and dignity through peace.

