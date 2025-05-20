India's Unyielding Stand: Operation Sindoor and the Global Fight Against Terrorism

India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, has explicitly stated that India's Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistan remains 'paused' and not concluded. He insisted that Islamabad must extradite key terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Sajid Mir to India, similar to the US's action against Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

In an interview, Singh recounted the events leading to India's action against Pakistani terror groups, citing the Pahalgam attack where targeted killings led to 26 fatalities. He pointed out Pakistan's retaliatory attacks on India's military infrastructure in response to India's campaign against terror networks.

Singh asserted that the fight against terrorism is global, urging affected nations to form a coalition. Stressing zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism, he emphasized India's commitment to this new geopolitical strategy while highlighting Pakistan's failure to honor the Indus Water Treaty principles amid ongoing terror concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)