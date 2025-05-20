Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stand: Operation Sindoor and the Global Fight Against Terrorism

India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, emphasizes India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan is 'paused' and not over, demanding Pakistan hand over key terrorists. Singh highlights the need for a global coalition against terrorism, urging international cooperation to combat this menace effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-05-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:10 IST
India's Unyielding Stand: Operation Sindoor and the Global Fight Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, has explicitly stated that India's Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistan remains 'paused' and not concluded. He insisted that Islamabad must extradite key terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Sajid Mir to India, similar to the US's action against Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

In an interview, Singh recounted the events leading to India's action against Pakistani terror groups, citing the Pahalgam attack where targeted killings led to 26 fatalities. He pointed out Pakistan's retaliatory attacks on India's military infrastructure in response to India's campaign against terror networks.

Singh asserted that the fight against terrorism is global, urging affected nations to form a coalition. Stressing zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism, he emphasized India's commitment to this new geopolitical strategy while highlighting Pakistan's failure to honor the Indus Water Treaty principles amid ongoing terror concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025