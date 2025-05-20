The Kremlin on Monday lambasted Romania's recent presidential election, calling the process 'strange.' This critique follows the disqualification of pro-Russian figure Calin Georgescu, deemed unfairly excluded because of alleged undeclared Russian influence.

Pro-European centrist Nicusor Dan emerged victorious against a nationalist contender in the election, which was a repeat of the 2024 vote. This outcome comes amid European concerns that the rise of far-right support may threaten the continent's unity against Russia's political maneuvers.

Compounding the political intrigue, Telegram founder Pavel Durov accused French intelligence of pressuring him to stifle support for Dan's rival, George Simion. However, France's foreign intelligence service has vehemently denied these claims, and Durov remains embroiled in an ongoing probe in France regarding Telegram's misuse.

