No Deadlines for Russia-Ukraine Memorandum: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has clarified that there are no fixed deadlines for crafting a memorandum between Russia and Ukraine. His comments, released via state news agencies early on Tuesday, underscore the absence of a time constraint for this critical diplomatic document.

Peskov acknowledged the universal desire for a speedy resolution, emphasizing the importance of addressing intricate details. 'It is clear that everyone wants to do this as quickly as possible, but, of course, the devil is in the details,' he remarked.

This development highlights the ongoing complexities in negotiations, as both nations work towards a more defined diplomatic understanding amidst regional tensions.

