Japan Reiterates Tariff Elimination Demand in U.S. Trade Talks

Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, stated on Tuesday that Tokyo remains firm in its demand for the elimination of U.S. tariffs in ongoing trade negotiations with Washington.

Speaking at a news conference, Akazawa confirmed that the two nations conducted working-level trade talks on Monday in the U.S. capital.

While no date has been set for a third round of ministerial-level discussions, Japan continues to emphasize its position on tariff removal.

