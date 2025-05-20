Japan Reiterates Tariff Elimination Demand in U.S. Trade Talks
Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's lead trade negotiator, reaffirmed Japan's demand for the abolition of U.S. tariffs during ongoing bilateral trade negotiations. The latest discussions took place in Washington, with further ministerial-level talks yet to be scheduled.
Updated: 20-05-2025 06:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 06:50 IST
Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, stated on Tuesday that Tokyo remains firm in its demand for the elimination of U.S. tariffs in ongoing trade negotiations with Washington.
Speaking at a news conference, Akazawa confirmed that the two nations conducted working-level trade talks on Monday in the U.S. capital.
While no date has been set for a third round of ministerial-level discussions, Japan continues to emphasize its position on tariff removal.
