BJP Rebukes Congress over Diplomatic Misinterpretation and Criticism

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a stern response to the Congress party's recent comments, accusing it of dangerously distorting comments by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The State BJP admonished senior Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Pawan Khera for mischaracterizing a diplomatic warning to Pakistan as unpatriotic betrayal.

NV Subash, the Chief Spokesperson of the state BJP, labeled the statements by Congress as 'irresponsible and ignorant,' criticizing the party for undermining national efforts and politicizing a serious issue. He highlighted the gravity of the Pahalgam terror attack, questioning Congress's stance in the wake of such tragic events.

Subash emphasized the government's commitment to national security, citing significant military actions against terror groups. He criticized Congress's history of appeasement and demanded an apology for its missteps, cautioning against further attempts to weaken India's security narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)