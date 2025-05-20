Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe into BJP Minister's Controversial Remarks

Madhya Pradesh forms an SIT to investigate BJP leader Kunwar Vijay Shah's derogatory comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The Supreme Court directed the investigation following Shah's inappropriate remarks. The SIT includes three IPS officers, one female, with a status report due by May 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Kunwar Vijay Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the inflammatory comments made by state Tribal Affairs minister and BJP leader, Kunwar Vijay Shah. This action comes as a direct order from the Supreme Court, which has strongly criticized Shah for his derogatory remarks towards Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, controversially labeling her as 'sister of terrorists'.

Supreme Court justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh mandated that the SIT be composed of three senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, ensuring one is a woman. Importantly, these officers, while serving in the state, should not originally belong to it, reinforcing an unbiased investigation. The court has instructed the Director General of Police to set up the team by May 20.

Labelling Shah's comments as 'filthy, crass, and shameful,' the court dismissed his public apology as insincere and declared, 'The nation is ashamed of you (Shah). Redemption is yours to seek,' articulated Justice Surya Kant. Although the court refrained from directly overseeing the investigation, Shah was urged to participate fully. The SIT's progress is to be reported to the court, with a hearing scheduled for May 28. Meanwhile, the Congress party's Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, Umang Singhar, has openly supported the Supreme Court's decisive action, expressing disappointment over the BJP's non-response to the seriousness of Shah's comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

