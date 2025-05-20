Left Menu

Greece's Diplomatic Navigations: Turbulence in World Politics

Greece's top diplomat discusses global unrest, emphasizing challenges in democracy, international cooperation, and economic sanctions. With a focus on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, he highlights the need for strong leadership, humanitarian aid, and diplomatic compromise to navigate these crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent comments, Greece's foremost diplomat addressed the mounting global unrest confronting today's world.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis described current global tensions as the most turbulent since World War II, emphasizing challenges in democracy, international solidarity, and economic sanctions.

Amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, Gerapetritis underlined the urgency for effective leadership, humanitarian efforts, and diplomatic compromise in resolving crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

