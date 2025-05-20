Greece's Diplomatic Navigations: Turbulence in World Politics

In recent comments, Greece's foremost diplomat addressed the mounting global unrest confronting today's world.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis described current global tensions as the most turbulent since World War II, emphasizing challenges in democracy, international solidarity, and economic sanctions.

Amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, Gerapetritis underlined the urgency for effective leadership, humanitarian efforts, and diplomatic compromise in resolving crises.

