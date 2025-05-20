Diplomatic Gifts: Qatar's Generous Boeing 747-8 Gesture to Trump

At a recent economic forum in Doha, Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, remarked that the country's proposal to gift a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to U.S. President Trump is customary and typical of ally relations.

Al Thani downplayed apprehensions about Qatar's potential influence-buying motives following a U.S. Senate bill discussing restrictions on foreign aircraft as Air Force One. He emphasized Qatar's intent to be seen as a dependable diplomatic ally.

President Trump dismissed ethical concerns, labeling the refusal of such an offer as imprudent and expressed his intention to later assign the jet to his presidential library for archival purposes once he is out of office.

(With inputs from agencies.)