Left Menu

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Raises Alarm on Rohingya Influx in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the alleged Rohingya influx, impacting local employment and national security. He stressed the need for prioritizing local jobs and enhancing security measures after reporting potential threats to authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:30 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Raises Alarm on Rohingya Influx in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan voiced concerns over the alleged influx of Rohingyas into the state, highlighting its ramifications on local employment and national security.

Kalyan noted that between 2017 and 2018 he received numerous complaints, especially from the goldsmith community, about individuals coming from Bengal, believed to be migrants from Myanmar, occupying jobs. He emphasized this issue's importance beyond employment, questioning how newcomers obtain documents like Aadhaar and ration cards, which suggests local facilitation.

Stressing the prioritization of local employment opportunities, Kalyan remarked, "In both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, jobs should prioritize locals, given existing challenges in creating enough employment. Allowing illegal entrants takes away from urgent local needs." He underscored the southern region's vulnerability, citing past incidents, and shared intelligence on potential threats at Kakinada Port with the police, indicating the need for vigilant law enforcement. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025