Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Raises Alarm on Rohingya Influx in Andhra Pradesh

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan voiced concerns over the alleged influx of Rohingyas into the state, highlighting its ramifications on local employment and national security.

Kalyan noted that between 2017 and 2018 he received numerous complaints, especially from the goldsmith community, about individuals coming from Bengal, believed to be migrants from Myanmar, occupying jobs. He emphasized this issue's importance beyond employment, questioning how newcomers obtain documents like Aadhaar and ration cards, which suggests local facilitation.

Stressing the prioritization of local employment opportunities, Kalyan remarked, "In both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, jobs should prioritize locals, given existing challenges in creating enough employment. Allowing illegal entrants takes away from urgent local needs." He underscored the southern region's vulnerability, citing past incidents, and shared intelligence on potential threats at Kakinada Port with the police, indicating the need for vigilant law enforcement. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)