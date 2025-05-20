Left Menu

Congress vs BJP: A Heated Exchange Over National Interests

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has criticised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for accusing Rahul Gandhi of undermining national interests following Operation Sindoor. Both leaders traded verbal jabs, with Rao defending Gandhi's stance and Reddy condemning Gandhi's alleged alignment with Pakistan's propaganda. The debate intensifies amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:32 IST
Congress leader Hanumanth Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has vehemently criticized Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy for his controversial social media comments. Reddy alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was working against national interests, a claim Rao described as 'truly unfortunate,' given the Gandhi family's historical sacrifices for India.

Rao accused Reddy of indulging in 'cheap politics' by politicizing the matter in the wake of Operation Sindoor. He noted the solidarity of Indian parties post-Pahalgam incident, emphasizing that leaders like Mamata Banerjee supported the government despite differences. Rao further defended Gandhi's inquiries about aircraft losses during the operation, challenging Reddy to focus on rising militant activities instead of making unfounded accusations.

Meanwhile, Reddy's strong rebuke painted Gandhi as someone spreading 'Pakistan's falsehoods.' He questioned Gandhi's loyalty to India, contrasting it with the widespread acknowledgment of India's precision strikes. Operation Sindoor, launched in response to a deadly terror attack, successfully targeted terror cells in Pakistan, demonstrating India's defense prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

