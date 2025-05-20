Poland's Presidential Race: Far-Right Influence on the Horizon

As Poland edges towards a decisive presidential election run-off, candidates Rafal Trzaskowski and Karol Nawrocki face increasing pressure from far-right factions. These influences, backed by over 20% of voters, hold sway over key issues the candidates must navigate to secure victory.

Trzaskowski, representing the Civic Coalition, must tactfully appeal to supporters of far-right leader Slawomir Mentzen without alienating his centrist or left-leaning base. Mentzen, finishing third in the initial election phase, has extended an invitation to both candidates for a debate on his YouTube channel, posing a significant opportunity for outreach.

Adding complexity, Grzegorz Braun has presented further polarizing queries, questioning immigration policies and more, pressuring candidates to clarify their positions. Both candidates experience a fine line, balancing varied voter expectations with strategic political maneuvering.

