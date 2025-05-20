Congress Accuses Government of Journalism Suppression Amid Terror Arrest Queries

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the Central government, accusing it of prioritizing the arrest of journalists over catching terrorists. This follows the arrest of Bahubali Shah, one of the owners of 'Gujarat Samachar', by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, claimed that agencies like ED and CBI were being used by powerful entities to control media outlets, bringing up previous allegations involving Mumbai International Airport and Krishnapatnam port.

The Congress questioned why the Modi government has yet to arrest those responsible for the Pahalgam attacks, alleging an agenda to silence dissenting journalism instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)