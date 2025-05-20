Congress Accuses Government of Journalism Suppression Amid Terror Arrest Queries
The Congress party criticized the Indian government's focus on targeting journalists like those from 'Gujarat Samachar', instead of arresting the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They allege a bias towards squashing dissent against the government as opposed to prioritizing national security by nabbing terrorists.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the Central government, accusing it of prioritizing the arrest of journalists over catching terrorists. This follows the arrest of Bahubali Shah, one of the owners of 'Gujarat Samachar', by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, claimed that agencies like ED and CBI were being used by powerful entities to control media outlets, bringing up previous allegations involving Mumbai International Airport and Krishnapatnam port.
The Congress questioned why the Modi government has yet to arrest those responsible for the Pahalgam attacks, alleging an agenda to silence dissenting journalism instead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan and India's Diplomatic Showdown Post-Pahalgam Attack
Political Barbs Fly Post-Pahalgam Attack
BJP Demands Action on Pakistani Nationals After Pahalgam Attack
Ajay Rai Criticizes Government's Inaction on Pahalgam Attack
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh meets PM Modi against backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over Pahalgam attack.