Poland's Presidential Race: Bridging the Far-Right Divide

In Poland's presidential race, centrist Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki are vying for crucial far-right votes ahead of a June 1 run-off.

The candidates received demands from far-right figures Slawomir Mentzen and Grzegorz Braun, targeting a fifth of voters influenced by anti-establishment politics.

Both candidates face a strategic balancing act to attract these voters without losing core supporters, amid complex political pledges and ideological divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)