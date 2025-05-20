Poland's Presidential Race: Bridging the Far-Right Divide
Poland's presidential candidates, Rafal Trzaskowski and Karol Nawrocki, face a challenge in appealing to far-right voters for a June 1 run-off. Both seek to balance broad support without alienating current backers, while addressing demands from far-right politicians Slawomir Mentzen and Grzegorz Braun, who influence a significant voter base.
In Poland's presidential race, centrist Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki are vying for crucial far-right votes ahead of a June 1 run-off.
The candidates received demands from far-right figures Slawomir Mentzen and Grzegorz Braun, targeting a fifth of voters influenced by anti-establishment politics.
Both candidates face a strategic balancing act to attract these voters without losing core supporters, amid complex political pledges and ideological divides.
