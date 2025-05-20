Trump Pushes for GOP Unity on Controversial Tax-Cut Bill

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pressed Republicans to rally behind a significant tax-cut bill, despite resistance from holdouts who could block the package—a central piece of his domestic agenda.

In a closed Capitol Hill meeting, Trump urged House Republicans not to seek changes to the bill, which aims to cut taxes and limit Medicaid access. He emphasized the need to prevent further Medicaid access restrictions, warning, "Don't mess with Medicaid," according to sources present.

The bill, extending 2017 tax cuts and adding new tax breaks, faces criticism for potentially increasing federal debt by up to $5 trillion. Some Republicans remain unconvinced, despite Trump's pressure to unify, with a House vote planned this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)