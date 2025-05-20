Left Menu

Trump Pushes for GOP Unity on Controversial Tax-Cut Bill

President Donald Trump urged Republicans to unite on a tax-cut bill that extends 2017 cuts but faced resistance from some moderates wanting changes to Medicaid and state tax deductions. Trump warned dissenters of potential expulsion from the party as Republican leaders planned a vote despite internal discord and economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 22:18 IST
Trump Pushes for GOP Unity on Controversial Tax-Cut Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pressed Republicans to rally behind a significant tax-cut bill, despite resistance from holdouts who could block the package—a central piece of his domestic agenda.

In a closed Capitol Hill meeting, Trump urged House Republicans not to seek changes to the bill, which aims to cut taxes and limit Medicaid access. He emphasized the need to prevent further Medicaid access restrictions, warning, "Don't mess with Medicaid," according to sources present.

The bill, extending 2017 tax cuts and adding new tax breaks, faces criticism for potentially increasing federal debt by up to $5 trillion. Some Republicans remain unconvinced, despite Trump's pressure to unify, with a House vote planned this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025