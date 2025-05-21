Elon Musk's Political Gamble in Wisconsin Falls Flat: A Turning Point for Billionaire Influence?
Elon Musk's substantial spending on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race ended in disappointment, marking his last major political investment. Despite high-profile campaigning, the candidate he supported was defeated. The election became a referendum against Musk's influence, underscoring a shift in political dynamics and raising questions about his future role in politics.
Madison | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:49 IST
Elon Musk's heavy involvement in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, which he financially backed, concluded in a resounding defeat.
The billionaire's preferred candidate lost, leading many to see the election as a turning point against the influence of Musk's wealth in politics.
Critics argue Musk's political investments have become 'toxic,' impacting his popularity and future political endeavors.
