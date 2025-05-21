Burkina Faso's Quest for Stability: Channeling the Spirit of Sankara

In Burkina Faso, the memory of Thomas Sankara, once heralded as 'Africa's Che Guevara,' is being resurrected by the military regime to unify a nation besieged by extremism.

In Ouagadougou, a mausoleum celebrating Sankara's anti-imperialist legacy has drawn hundreds of youth, championed by current leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore, who has revived Sankara's revolutionary sentiments.

Yet, the country remains on edge, with government control slipping, millions displaced, and a humanitarian crisis burgeoning as citizens navigate life under heavy security restrictions and censorship.

