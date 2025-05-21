Congress Criticizes BJP's Handling of Pahalgam Attack Aftermath
The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of misdirected criticism towards Rahul Gandhi instead of focusing on tackling Pakistani and Chinese threats following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, admonished the BJP for not arresting the terrorists responsible for the April 22 attack, juxtaposing the government's current diplomatic approach with the decisive international support India received after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The BJP's historical connections to Pakistani leaders were called into question; the exchange of hostilities including India's May 7 precision strikes in Pakistan has heightened the India-Pakistan tensions until a truce was reached on May 10.
