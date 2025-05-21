Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP's Handling of Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

The Congress criticized the BJP for focusing on Rahul Gandhi instead of addressing Pakistan and China regarding the Pahalgam attack. The BJP was questioned for past warmth to Pakistan leaders. Diplomatic efforts replace action against perpetrators. Tensions rise with military exchanges following the attack.

Updated: 21-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:40 IST
The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of misdirected criticism towards Rahul Gandhi instead of focusing on tackling Pakistani and Chinese threats following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, admonished the BJP for not arresting the terrorists responsible for the April 22 attack, juxtaposing the government's current diplomatic approach with the decisive international support India received after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The BJP's historical connections to Pakistani leaders were called into question; the exchange of hostilities including India's May 7 precision strikes in Pakistan has heightened the India-Pakistan tensions until a truce was reached on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

