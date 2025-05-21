Left Menu

South Sudan Power Shift: Kiir Reshuffles Leadership Amid Rising Tensions

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has reshuffled the ruling party's senior leadership amidst fresh fighting and speculation about succession plans. Prominent ally, Second Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, was promoted amid tensions provoked by Kiir's house arrest of rival Riek Machar, potentially impacting the 2018 peace deal.

Updated: 21-05-2025 15:32 IST
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has undertaken a significant reshuffle of the ruling party's top echelons according to an official decree, as the nation contends with renewed conflict among rival armed groups and ongoing speculation concerning Kiir's succession. Kiir, at the age of 73, elevated sanctioned ally Second Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel to become the SPLM party's deputy chairperson.

This move, confirmed through a decree broadcasted on state TV, follows the United Nations' warnings of the national situation nearing a civil crisis. Analysts largely view Bol Mel as Kiir's preferred successor, despite U.S. sanctions imposed on him in 2017.

The reshuffle coincides with months of political instability, highlighted by the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar over alleged rebellion planning, a charge dismissed by Machar's party. During this time, some Western nations have downsized or shut their South Sudanese embassies in response to escalating uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

