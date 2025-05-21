Lawrence Wong's Bold Cabinet Reshuffle Signals New Era in Singapore Politics
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, following his election win, has announced a significant cabinet reshuffle, retaining nine ministers, including his finance role, and appointing six new ministers. This move aims to maintain experienced leadership amid global economic challenges. The People's Action Party, under Wong's leadership, secured two-thirds of the vote.
In a decisive move post-election victory, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, retaining nine ministers and introducing six new faces. Notably, Wong maintains his dual role as Finance Minister, a position he's held since 2021.
In a strategic effort to preserve stability amidst global economic uncertainty, Wong has kept experienced ministers in key positions, including Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong as Deputy Premier. However, unlike previous cabinets, a second deputy was not appointed.
The reshuffle follows the People's Action Party's resounding victory, securing nearly two-thirds of the vote, illustrating significant public support despite rising living costs in Singapore. Wong's leadership marks a transition from former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, with promises to inject new ideas and energy into the governance landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
