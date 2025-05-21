Lawrence Wong's Bold Cabinet Reshuffle Signals New Era in Singapore Politics

In a decisive move post-election victory, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, retaining nine ministers and introducing six new faces. Notably, Wong maintains his dual role as Finance Minister, a position he's held since 2021.

In a strategic effort to preserve stability amidst global economic uncertainty, Wong has kept experienced ministers in key positions, including Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong as Deputy Premier. However, unlike previous cabinets, a second deputy was not appointed.

The reshuffle follows the People's Action Party's resounding victory, securing nearly two-thirds of the vote, illustrating significant public support despite rising living costs in Singapore. Wong's leadership marks a transition from former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, with promises to inject new ideas and energy into the governance landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)