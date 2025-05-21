Raut Criticizes Multi-Party Delegations, Reveals Government's 'Showmanship'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday criticized the Indian government's strategy of dispatching multi-party delegations to countries unrelated to the Indo-Pak issue, following 'Operation Sindoor'.

Raut accused the government of being more interested in optics than substance, highlighting visits to Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone, and questioned the strategic clarity of such moves.

He further criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for welcoming Chhagan Bhujbal back into the cabinet, despite once labeling him as corrupt, illustrating what Raut described as government hypocrisy.

(With inputs from agencies.)