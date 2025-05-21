Left Menu

Raut Criticizes Multi-Party Delegations, Reveals Government's 'Showmanship'

Sanjay Raut criticizes the Indian government's decision to send delegations to countries unrelated to the Indo-Pak issue. He accuses the government of prioritizing showmanship over substance, citing visits to nations like Liberia and Congo. Additionally, Raut comments on Devendra Fadnavis's contradictory stance on Chhagan Bhujbal's re-entry into the cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday criticized the Indian government's strategy of dispatching multi-party delegations to countries unrelated to the Indo-Pak issue, following 'Operation Sindoor'.

Raut accused the government of being more interested in optics than substance, highlighting visits to Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone, and questioned the strategic clarity of such moves.

He further criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for welcoming Chhagan Bhujbal back into the cabinet, despite once labeling him as corrupt, illustrating what Raut described as government hypocrisy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

