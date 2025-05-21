Tamil Nadu's Battle for Fair Financial Rights at NITI Aayog

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reaffirmed his commitment to securing the state's rightful share of funds from the Centre as he prepares to attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi. This move comes in response to criticism from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who mocked Stalin for participating in the meeting. In a social media post, Stalin emphasized his dedication to Tamil Nadu's financial rights, citing the influence of prominent DMK leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi on his political ideology.

Palaniswami had earlier accused Stalin of changing his stance after the latter previously boycotted a NITI Aayog meeting due to perceived negligence by the Centre. Palaniswami further insinuated that the Delhi visit was motivated by personal gains, suggesting it might be related to the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into a state-run liquor corporation scam.

In his defense, Stalin accused Palaniswami of yielding to powerful figures like former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and Union Minister Amit Shah. Stalin asserted that his intent remains focused on upholding the state's rights rather than personal or familial benefits, positioning himself as a staunch advocate of Tamil Nadu's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)