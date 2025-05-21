Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Battle for Fair Financial Rights at NITI Aayog

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin remains resolute in his ideology, planning to secure due funds from the Centre by participating in the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi. He responds to criticism from AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, emphasizing his commitment to the state's financial rights and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:25 IST
Tamil Nadu's Battle for Fair Financial Rights at NITI Aayog
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reaffirmed his commitment to securing the state's rightful share of funds from the Centre as he prepares to attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi. This move comes in response to criticism from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who mocked Stalin for participating in the meeting. In a social media post, Stalin emphasized his dedication to Tamil Nadu's financial rights, citing the influence of prominent DMK leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi on his political ideology.

Palaniswami had earlier accused Stalin of changing his stance after the latter previously boycotted a NITI Aayog meeting due to perceived negligence by the Centre. Palaniswami further insinuated that the Delhi visit was motivated by personal gains, suggesting it might be related to the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into a state-run liquor corporation scam.

In his defense, Stalin accused Palaniswami of yielding to powerful figures like former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and Union Minister Amit Shah. Stalin asserted that his intent remains focused on upholding the state's rights rather than personal or familial benefits, positioning himself as a staunch advocate of Tamil Nadu's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025