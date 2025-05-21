Left Menu

Airspace Tensions: Pakistan Extends Ban on Indian Flights

Pakistan announces an extension of its airspace closure for Indian flights, initially imposed after the Pahalgam terror attack. The embargo, following a history of airspace restrictions during conflicts, responds to India's precision strikes on Pakistani terror facilities. An official announcement is anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:02 IST
Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace to Indian flights for an additional month, according to a report by Geo News on Wednesday. This decision comes amidst escalating tensions between the two nations following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The airspace ban was first imposed last month after India's New Delhi responded to the April 22nd Pahalgam terrorist incident. Under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, airspace restrictions cannot last more than one month at a time, necessitating Pakistan's recent extension until May 23.

Geo News cites sources anticipating an official extension announcement shortly, with a Notice to Airmen (Notam) to follow. Historical precedents include airspace closures during the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis, indicating a pattern of aerial restrictions amid India-Pakistan disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

