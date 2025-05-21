Congress Criticizes Modi Over Pahalgam Attack

The Congress party has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing to prevent the Pahalgam terror attack, citing intelligence and security lapses for which Shah should be held accountable.

Congress leaders praised the Indian defense forces for their operations but criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'political failure' for his handling of the ceasefire with Pakistan influenced by the United States.

In response, Congress announced 'Jai Hind' meetings to honor soldiers and demanded equal treatment for Agniveer soldiers. The party also questioned the exclusion of non-NDA chief ministers from a national security meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)