Congress Criticizes Modi Over Pahalgam Attack

The Congress party has criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged intelligence and security failures related to the Pahalgam terror attack. The party lauded the Indian defense forces for their success and announced 'Jai Hind' meetings to honor Indian soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:06 IST
The Congress party has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing to prevent the Pahalgam terror attack, citing intelligence and security lapses for which Shah should be held accountable.

Congress leaders praised the Indian defense forces for their operations but criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'political failure' for his handling of the ceasefire with Pakistan influenced by the United States.

In response, Congress announced 'Jai Hind' meetings to honor soldiers and demanded equal treatment for Agniveer soldiers. The party also questioned the exclusion of non-NDA chief ministers from a national security meeting.

