Congress Criticizes Modi Over Pahalgam Attack
The Congress party has criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged intelligence and security failures related to the Pahalgam terror attack. The party lauded the Indian defense forces for their success and announced 'Jai Hind' meetings to honor Indian soldiers.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing to prevent the Pahalgam terror attack, citing intelligence and security lapses for which Shah should be held accountable.
Congress leaders praised the Indian defense forces for their operations but criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'political failure' for his handling of the ceasefire with Pakistan influenced by the United States.
In response, Congress announced 'Jai Hind' meetings to honor soldiers and demanded equal treatment for Agniveer soldiers. The party also questioned the exclusion of non-NDA chief ministers from a national security meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise Amid Proposed Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire
Tensions Rise: Russia's Planned Ceasefire Amid World War Two Commemorations
CMs, DGPs, chief secys of J-K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Sikkim, WB to attend meet called by Amit Shah.
Home Minister Amit Shah says Operation Sindoor befitting reply from India to those who dare to challenge our borders, military and citizens.
Ceasefire Pact: U.S. Halts Bombing of Houthis in Yemen