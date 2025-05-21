ED Probe Sparks Political Firestorm Over National Herald Case

In a heated political development, Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of targeting Rahul Gandhi through its investigation into the National Herald money laundering case. Khera claims the probe is retribution for Gandhi's challenging questions towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar regarding Operation Sindoor.

The ED's actions, Khera alleges, are part of a broader governmental strategy to stifle opposition voices using central agencies such as the ED, the CBI, and the Income Tax Department. "Rahul Gandhi cannot be silenced," Khera asserted, adding that every time Rahul poses tough questions, the government deploys these agencies to intimidate the opposition.

The controversy escalated as the ED shared its initial submissions in a Delhi court, implicating Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the alleged money laundering scheme. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju claimed that a crime exists, citing ongoing criminal activity generating illicit funds. The case is set for further arguments with comprehensive day-to-day hearings scheduled for July, following defense counsel requests for time to review voluminous case documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)