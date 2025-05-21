Left Menu

ED Probe Sparks Political Firestorm Over National Herald Case

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleges the Enforcement Directorate's probe into the National Herald case aims to silence Rahul Gandhi after his challenging questions to PM Modi. The ED presented initial arguments in court, accusing Congress leaders of money laundering. The case proceeds with day-to-day hearings scheduled for July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:17 IST
ED Probe Sparks Political Firestorm Over National Herald Case
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political development, Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of targeting Rahul Gandhi through its investigation into the National Herald money laundering case. Khera claims the probe is retribution for Gandhi's challenging questions towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar regarding Operation Sindoor.

The ED's actions, Khera alleges, are part of a broader governmental strategy to stifle opposition voices using central agencies such as the ED, the CBI, and the Income Tax Department. "Rahul Gandhi cannot be silenced," Khera asserted, adding that every time Rahul poses tough questions, the government deploys these agencies to intimidate the opposition.

The controversy escalated as the ED shared its initial submissions in a Delhi court, implicating Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the alleged money laundering scheme. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju claimed that a crime exists, citing ongoing criminal activity generating illicit funds. The case is set for further arguments with comprehensive day-to-day hearings scheduled for July, following defense counsel requests for time to review voluminous case documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025