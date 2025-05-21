Left Menu

Lawrence Wong's New Cabinet: A Dynamic Reshuffle for Singapore's Future

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled a new cabinet following a landslide victory in the recent elections. The reshuffle includes key figures like K Shanmugam maintaining strategic roles, with new members stepping into influential positions. The cabinet aims to address challenges and guide the nation in a competitive global environment.

Updated: 21-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:40 IST
  • Singapore

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a significant cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, retaining Indian-origin stalwarts from the People's Action Party in pivotal roles. The move follows PAP's sweeping victory in the recent elections amid challenging global trade conditions.

The newly structured cabinet features several senior ministers and an emphasis on continuity with decades of experienced leadership. Notable figures such as K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan hold on to essential ministries, ensuring stability and continuity in governance.

Wong's team, bolstered by nine new political figures, reflects a blend of seasoned expertise and fresh perspectives. The restructuring aims to address pressing national challenges, such as housing and employment issues, while remaining committed to Singapore's prosperity in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

