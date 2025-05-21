Gaza Crisis Worsens Amidst Continued Blockade and International Condemnation

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens as the Israeli blockade persists. Despite global calls for increased aid, fewer than 100 trucks have crossed into the region, exacerbating scarcities of essential supplies during ongoing conflicts.

Mounting international criticism targets Israel's actions, with notable pressure coming from allies and the possibility of review or suspension of trade agreements. Israeli left-wing leaders voice opposition to continued military action, highlighting social and political rifts within the nation.

As hostilities between the Israeli military and Gaza intensify, with tragic casualties mounting, the contentious debate over possible resolutions to the conflict persists. Efforts continue to administer humanitarian aid amidst escalating tensions and criticism from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)