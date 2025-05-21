Left Menu

Starmer Signals Reversal on Winter Fuel Payment Cuts

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggested he might reverse the cut in winter fuel payments for the elderly, acknowledging the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. This follows poor election results for his Labour Party and criticism from party members and unions, highlighting pressure to revise fiscal decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:55 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hinted at reversing the controversial cut in winter fuel payments to the elderly, amidst backlash and poor election outcomes for the Labour Party. Speaking in parliament, Starmer acknowledged the persisting cost-of-living difficulties faced by older citizens and highlighted the need for more pensioners to qualify for assistance.

Starmer noted that adjustments to the payment threshold could be considered as the economy improves, framing it as part of broader fiscal policies tied to an upcoming budget. The Labour government initially announced these cuts last July, citing the need to repair financial imbalances left by the former Conservative administration.

The decision to reduce eligibility for fuel payments has been cited as a reason behind Labour's losses to the Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, in recent local elections. This possible policy reversal follows increasing pressure from within Labour ranks and associated trade unions, despite previous justifications that many recipients did not require the financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

