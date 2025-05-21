Vatican's Quiet Diplomacy: Unspoken Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Pope Leo XIV and the Vatican continue to maintain a discreet approach regarding the potential for hosting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Despite the idea gaining brief attention following a suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Vatican has remained publicly silent on the matter. Instead, its officials emphasize a behind-the-scenes role in diplomacy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni acknowledged the pope's willingness to mediate during a recent phone call, but the Vatican press office has so far withheld comments, highlighting its cautious stance during this transitionary papal period. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV's public appeals have instead focused on humanitarian aid for Gaza without addressing the Ukraine situation.

Massimo Faggioli, an expert on Vatican affairs, notes the complexities involved as global leaders gently pressure the Vatican to involve itself more directly in mediating such longstanding conflicts. Historically, the Vatican has maintained a policy of mediation, as evident from past efforts in other global disputes, yet typically opts for a low-profile diplomatic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)