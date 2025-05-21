Left Menu

Vatican's Quiet Diplomacy: Unspoken Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

The Vatican, under Pope Leo XIV, has not publicly addressed the potential hosting of Russia-Ukraine peace talks despite external pressure. While willing to mediate global conflicts, the Vatican prefers discreet diplomacy. The transition period for the new pope is seen as a vulnerable time for politicization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:52 IST
Vatican's Quiet Diplomacy: Unspoken Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Leo XIV and the Vatican continue to maintain a discreet approach regarding the potential for hosting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Despite the idea gaining brief attention following a suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Vatican has remained publicly silent on the matter. Instead, its officials emphasize a behind-the-scenes role in diplomacy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni acknowledged the pope's willingness to mediate during a recent phone call, but the Vatican press office has so far withheld comments, highlighting its cautious stance during this transitionary papal period. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV's public appeals have instead focused on humanitarian aid for Gaza without addressing the Ukraine situation.

Massimo Faggioli, an expert on Vatican affairs, notes the complexities involved as global leaders gently pressure the Vatican to involve itself more directly in mediating such longstanding conflicts. Historically, the Vatican has maintained a policy of mediation, as evident from past efforts in other global disputes, yet typically opts for a low-profile diplomatic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025