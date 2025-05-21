Left Menu

Donald Trump Jr. Contemplates Presidential Run Amid MAGA Momentum

Donald Trump Jr. expressed uncertainty about a potential presidential run but acknowledged it could happen one day. Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, he emphasized his continued support for the 'Make America Great Again' movement. Trump Jr. is an influential figure within the Trump family and the Republican Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:58 IST
Donald Trump Jr. Contemplates Presidential Run Amid MAGA Momentum

At a recent panel discussion in Qatar, Donald Trump Jr., son of the former U.S. President, hinted at the possibility of his own presidential campaign in the future. Trump Jr., 47, admitted uncertainty but did not rule out the idea, citing his commitment to the 'Make America Great Again' ideology.

Considered a formidable political figure, Trump Jr. played a key role in the transition period as his father aimed to reclaim the White House, actively influencing cabinet selections. His involvement underscores the enduring influence of the Trump family in the Republican Party, now widely seen as aligning with the 'America First' agenda.

During the forum, Trump Jr., also a partner at 1789 Capital, showed reluctance at the prospect of candidacy but welcomed the consideration. Despite controversies regarding Trump family business dealings, he assured that there were no government entities involved in their ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025