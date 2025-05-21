Left Menu

YS Sharmila Leads Hunger Strike to Save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, has joined a hunger strike in Visakhapatnam to support the alleged wrongful dismissal of contract workers at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. She accused the BJP of harming the plant through privatization moves and demanded the reinstatement of the dismissed workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:00 IST
YS Sharmila Leads Hunger Strike to Save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
YS Sharmila
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant protest, YS Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, initiated a hunger strike on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. The move supports contract workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) who were allegedly terminated by the management.

Sharmila accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using 'silent-killing tactics' to deliberately weaken the VSP, aiming to push it towards privatization. She demanded the immediate reinstatement of approximately 2,000 dismissed contract workers, according to an official press release.

Sharmila further claimed that while the Congress maintained VSP's profitability, the BJP's policies, including denying raw materials and increasing export duties, sabotaged the plant. She also criticized the central government for falsely claiming financial assistance while imposing tough conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025