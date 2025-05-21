YS Sharmila Leads Hunger Strike to Save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

In a significant protest, YS Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, initiated a hunger strike on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. The move supports contract workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) who were allegedly terminated by the management.

Sharmila accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using 'silent-killing tactics' to deliberately weaken the VSP, aiming to push it towards privatization. She demanded the immediate reinstatement of approximately 2,000 dismissed contract workers, according to an official press release.

Sharmila further claimed that while the Congress maintained VSP's profitability, the BJP's policies, including denying raw materials and increasing export duties, sabotaged the plant. She also criticized the central government for falsely claiming financial assistance while imposing tough conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)