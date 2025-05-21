Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

India is actively engaging global leaders to expose Pakistan's alleged sponsorship of terrorism following Operation Sindoor. Delegations are traveling worldwide to emphasize India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The operation targeted terror camps in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam, showcasing India's commitment to combating terrorism globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has launched an assertive international campaign to expose Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism, following the recent military Operation Sindoor. Spearheaded by delegations that include prominent MPs, the country is seeking to highlight Pakistan's controversial policies to world leaders.

Delegations led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde are visiting countries like Japan, UAE, Congo, and Liberia, to emphasize India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. The focus is on the historical backing of terror outfits by Pakistan, brought to the forefront by recent events.

Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties. India is sending seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to inform and engage the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

