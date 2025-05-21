Operation Sindoor: A Bold Rebuttal to Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted a formidable response to terrorism originating from Pakistan. He revealed that Operation Sindoor successfully dismantled nine terrorist camps, marking a crucial shift in India's counterterrorism strategy.

Sinha expressed confidence in the Indian Army's capability to neutralize future threats, saying that any further provocations will result in an even stronger response. He emphasized the nation's commitment to peace, notwithstanding its readiness for decisive action.

The operation has been lauded for its strategic impact, as it avoided civilian and military zones, focusing solely on terrorist hideouts. Sinha's remarks highlighted the critical role of local support and the bravery of soldiers in achieving such feats.

