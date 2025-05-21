Left Menu

Trump's Focus on South Africa's G20 Summit Presidency

Donald Trump highlighted the G20 summit, emphasizing its importance with countries that account for a significant portion of global GDP and trade. He expressed a desire for South Africa to excel as it holds the G20 presidency until the U.S. takes over in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:48 IST
Trump's Focus on South Africa's G20 Summit Presidency
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a statement reflecting on the significance of the G20 summit, former President Donald Trump described the event as a major global affair, emphasizing that it comprises nations responsible for about 85% of the world's GDP and three-quarters of global trade.

Highlighting the importance of South Africa's role, Trump expressed his wish for the country to 'look good' as it currently presides over the G20. His remarks come as South Africa prepares to hand over the presidency to the United States in November.

The transition of the presidency will mark another chapter for the U.S. in leading this influential assembly of nations, as the G20 continues to navigate the complex economic and trade issues of the modern world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025