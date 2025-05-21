Trump's Focus on South Africa's G20 Summit Presidency

In a statement reflecting on the significance of the G20 summit, former President Donald Trump described the event as a major global affair, emphasizing that it comprises nations responsible for about 85% of the world's GDP and three-quarters of global trade.

Highlighting the importance of South Africa's role, Trump expressed his wish for the country to 'look good' as it currently presides over the G20. His remarks come as South Africa prepares to hand over the presidency to the United States in November.

The transition of the presidency will mark another chapter for the U.S. in leading this influential assembly of nations, as the G20 continues to navigate the complex economic and trade issues of the modern world.

(With inputs from agencies.)