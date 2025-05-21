Allies Condemn Israel's Gaza Actions

This week, the international community witnessed fierce criticism from three of Israel's steadfast allies—Britain, France, and Canada. Leaders from these nations expressed dismay over the high civilian death toll and the ongoing blockade in Gaza, labeling Israel's actions with terms like 'abhorrent' and 'monstrous'.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney jointly described Israel's renewed offensive as 'wholly disproportionate'. They have threatened potential 'concrete actions' unless Israel halts its activities and allows humanitarian aid. However, experts suggest these strong words might not translate into significant policy changes.

Britain did suspend trade talks with Israel and initiated limited sanctions, yet these efforts were viewed as largely symbolic. France and Canada remain without specific new measures but continue to evaluate options. The geopolitical landscape remains tense, as nations strive to navigate complex intra-country pressures and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)