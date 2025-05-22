Left Menu

Trump Falsely Accuses South Africa of White Farmer Genocide

During a White House meeting, President Trump accused South African officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, of facilitating the genocide of white farmers. Despite Trump's claims, experts and South African authorities refute these allegations, saying there's no evidence of targeted violence against white farmers. The meeting aimed to reset strained US-South Africa relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:36 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial White House encounter, President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with accusations of a manufactured genocide against white farmers in South Africa. Trump's claims, centered on land seizures and anti-white policies, were dismissed by Ramaphosa who labeled them as distortions of facts on the ground.

Amid escalating tensions, Trump reportedly reduced US assistance to South Africa, accusing its Black-led government of unfavorable policies. Experts and South African officials have denied any systematic targeting of white farmers, attributing the high crime rate to broader societal issues.

The meeting sought to recalibrate US-South Africa ties, which have hit a low since the end of apartheid in 1994. While Trump insists on resetting the relationship, contentious issues, including contrasting foreign policies and South African affirmative action laws, remain points of dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

