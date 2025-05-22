High-Profile Assassination Shocks Mexico City: A Deep Dive
The assassination of Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada's personal secretary, Ximena Guzmán, and advisor José Muñoz marks the most severe assault on public officials in recent years. Authorities investigate the involvement of at least four individuals and analyze forensic evidence, while the motive remains unknown.
In a brazen attack against public officials, at least four individuals are believed to be responsible for the assassination of Ximena Guzmán, personal secretary to Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada, and her advisor, José Muñoz. The murder occurred during a drive along a busy thoroughfare on Tuesday morning.
The city's police chief, Pablo Vázquez Camacho, revealed that investigators have tracked a motorcycle and two additional vehicles involved in the assailants' escape. The gunman reportedly switched vehicles twice after the initial shooting, fleeing into neighboring Mexico State.
Mexico City Chief Prosecutor Bertha Alcalde Luján is overseeing the case and stated that while evidence, including clothing, is being analyzed, no definitive motive has been established. The attack has drawn significant attention, yet Mayor Brugada's ally, President Claudia Sheinbaum, refrained from commenting on any potential organized crime links.
(With inputs from agencies.)
