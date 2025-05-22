South African President Denies Genocide Claims
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the genocide allegations in South Africa after U.S. President Donald Trump brought them up during a White House meeting. Ramaphosa made these remarks at a news conference concluding his Washington visit, insisting there is no genocide occurring in his country.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa firmly denied allegations of genocide in his country, responding to claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump. These allegations surfaced during talks at the White House earlier in the day.
Addressing reporters during a news conference in Washington, Ramaphosa emphasized, "There is just no genocide in South Africa." He reiterated his stance, dispelling any assertions to the contrary.
The President's comments aimed to clarify and rebut the suggestions presented by President Trump, aligning with Ramaphosa's agenda to maintain international confidence in South Africa's governance.
