Brazen Mexico City Attack: Shedding Light on a Tragic Ambush

In an incident shaking Mexico City's political scene, four individuals are reported to have participated in the killing of Mayor Clara Brugada's personal secretary and adviser, marking a significant attack against public officials.

Police have traced the escape routes, identifying a motorcycle and two vehicles used by the gunman to flee after targeting Ximena Guzmán and José Muñoz. The attack, occurring in broad daylight, raises questions about potential organized crime links.

With investigators piecing together evidence and trajectories, the city is reminded of a once perceived peace, now marred by uncertainty and fear amid rising violence against officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)