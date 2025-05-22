Left Menu

Bribery in Dhule: Shiv Sena (UBT) Allegations Stir Investigation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claims that a bribery attempt involving over Rs 5 crore was thwarted by party members in Dhule. The alleged bribe was aimed at influencing the state legislature estimates committee. An investigation has been launched, but administrative cooperation is reportedly lacking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused state officials of attempting to bribe the legislature estimates committee with over Rs 5 crore during their visit to Dhule district. Party members reportedly intercepted the bribe in a government guest house.

Raut disclosed the incident on social media, emphasizing the lack of response from district officials and the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The funds, allegedly meant to cover up corruption in development works, were discovered at the Dhule government rest house.

Raut mentioned that MLA Arjun Khotkar, of the Shiv Sena faction led by dy. CM Eknath Shinde, chairs the committee. Police are currently probing the matter, yet concerns remain over administrative inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

